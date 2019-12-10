Austintown man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Task Force agents raided his home a year ago and found pornographic videos and photos involving children

by: Gerry Ricciutti

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Austintown man arrested last spring by the Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force faces sentencing early next year.

Robert Iwaskey pleaded guilty to 10 counts of pandering obscenity charges in court Tuesday morning.

In court, prosecutors said they’ll recommend a four-year prison sentence followed by counseling.

Iwaskey is also expected to be labeled as a sexual predator.

