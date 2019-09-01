Austintown Fitness Center no longer available to community

The fitness center is now only available to students and staff of the district

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Austintown Community Fitness Center officially changed its rules, beginning Sunday.

The fitness center is now only available to students and staff of the district.

Twenty years ago, the fitness center was opened to the community, and there weren’t background checks for people that used it.

Even though there has never been a safety issue, the school board doesn’t want there to be one.

Board members have discussed ways to have a schedule for the community, sports teams, and physical education during the day.

According to the district, all current prepaid members will be reimbursed on a prorated basis.