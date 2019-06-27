Auditor announces flood damage relief in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham has some good news for property owners in the county.

Homeowners can have their property value reduced as a result of flood damage, lowering their property taxes.

To receive a reduction, an application must be filed by Dec. 31 for property that was damaged or destroyed in the first nine months of the year. The deadline is Jan. 31, 2020 for damage that happened in the last three months of the year.

Keep in mind that if repairs are made to the property in the same calendar year, there may not be a reduction in property value.

Any approved deduction of value will affect tax bills due the following year.

Anyone who sustained structural damage can file an application. Structural damage includes collapsed basement walls, caved in roof, damage to a finished basement, or a completely destroyed structure.

Any damage to personal property does not apply and includes, carpeting, electronics, appliances, furniture, and other items that are not part of a building structure.

Application forms are available online or by calling the auditor’s office at (330) 740-2010 to request a form my mail.