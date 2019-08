The show will feature hundreds of farm machinery and tractors of historical value

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday in Vienna, the Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County is hosting its 25th annual Antique Tractor Show.

The show will feature hundreds of farm machinery and tractors of historical value. Plus, vendors are selling handcrafted items and a fun zone for the kids.

The show begins at 11 a.m.

The show is at the Club’s show grounds, located at 1653 Ridge Rd.