Annual car, bike show in Boardman benefits Second Harvest Food Bank

The show will be from noon to 4 p.m. at Chili's Grill and Bar

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 7th annual Armstrong Street Scene Car and Custom Bike Show is happening Sunday in Boardman.

It’s a car and custom bike show that features a Chinese auction, door prizes and food.

Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon.

The show will be from noon to 4 p.m. at Chili’s Grill and Bar, located at 7303 Market Street.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Food Bank solicits, stores and distributes food to hunger-relief organizations in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties, as well as providing education and advocacy.