American Heart Association holding Tri-County Heart Walk in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Do you want a healthy way to start your day? There’s a heart walk planned Saturday at Youngstown State University.

The Tri-County Heart Walk is hosted by the American Heart Association.

Registration for the walk will start at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m. in the WATTS Center at YSU.

Executive Director of the Heart Association Tracy Behnke says they’re expecting a large number of survivors.

They’re offering free blood pressure screenings at the event.

The walk will also have CPR demonstrations.