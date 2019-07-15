Amazon’s Prime Day comes with some concerns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For some people, Monday is one of the biggest days of the year – Amazon Prime Day.

The online shopping day rivals Christmas and Black Friday. The fifth annual Prime Day will run a full two days this year.

Amazon says it will launch new deals as often as every five minutes. The company’s global sales for the 48-hour Prime Day are estimated to hit $5.8 billion.

Amazon isn’t the only one with deals, other chains are trying to compete. Rival retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, Target and eBay have years of practice perfecting their Prime Day strategies, and they are rolling out their own deals.

More than 250 retailers are planning to compete and benefit from the halo effect of Prime Day, but shoppers need to be savvy to make sure they are getting the best deals:

First, the point of Prime Day is to be an Amazon Prime member. Other retailers may not require a subscription service, so you don’t necessarily have to purchase a Prime membership to get the best deal. Check other retailers. Keep in mind that Prime memberships can be purchased on a 30-day trial if you’re interested in trying it out.

You can set alerts for items you want and when they could go on sale, so you’re not sitting at your computer or phone for hours on end. When a deal does launch, make sure you take advantage of it quickly before that particular item sells out.

The best advice is to know when to stop so you don’t drain your bank account.

The online shopping dash will bolster internet traffic, which means scammers will be busy, too. Here are some tips to stay safe: