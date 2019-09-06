Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman honors sisters who made big difference in kids’ lives

Since 2011, The Kiekl Charitable Foundation has given over $1 million to Akron Children's Mahoning Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thursday in Boardman, the Akron Children’s Hospital Beeghly Campus honored special benefactors.

Since 2011, The Kiekl Charitable Foundation has given over $1 million to Akron Children’s Mahoning Valley.

As such, Building ‘B’ on the Beeghly Campus was renamed after the foundation.

After passing away in 1998, the sisters left their trust for children services.

“The Kikel sisters did not have any children of their own. They were unmarried, but they touched so many children’s lives by these donations, probably more than most of us will be able to in our lifetime,” said Grace Wakulchik, president and CEO of Akron Children’s.

The money has been used to improve the MRI and surgery center.