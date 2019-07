It happened in the 2900 block of Old Plank Road

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (WYTV) – A 48-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl were killed in a house fire in Neshannock.

The Lawrence County Coroner identified the victims as 12-year-old Jazmyn Keller and 48-year-old Melanie Keller.

The fire started at a house in the 2900 block of Old Plank Road in Neshannock.

The house is destroyed.

The State Fire Marshal and local police are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.