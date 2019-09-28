Officials identify victims in fatal crash that shuts down road near Lake Milton

It happened in the 2200 block of N. Pricetown Road

(WYTV) – Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a crash Saturday morning that shut down a road near Lake Milton for a few hours.

The crash happened around 8:42 a.m. in the 2200 block of N. Pricetown Road.

According to state troopers, driver Howard Mounts, 68, of New Middletown, and passenger Bradley Ronci, 34, of Youngstown, were killed in the two vehicle crash.

Another vehicle went left of center while traveling southbound on State Route 534 and hit Mounts’ vehicle head-on, troopers say.

Another victim in the accident was taken to the hospital.