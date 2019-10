Two men were injured after crashing into a pole in Weathersfield Township

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two men were injured after crashing into a pole in Weathersfield Township.

The accident happened about 2 a.m. Thursday along the 800 block of Webb Road, near the intersection of Ohltown Road.

Both men were taken St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.