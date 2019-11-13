1  of  2
2 go before judge in Youngstown triple homicide

The defendants are charged with the murders of a man, woman and baby in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men charged in connection to a triple homicide in Youngstown went before a judge Wednesday.

Taquashon Ray, of Youngstown, and Shaiquon Sharpe, of Columbus, were both indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on multiple counts of aggravated murder in the November 2018 deaths of Edward Morris, Valarcia Blair and 3-month-old Tariq Morris.

The victims were found shot to death inside a parked car on Gibson Street.

Investigators said the suspects both knew Edward Morris.

Bond was denied for both men. A trial is set for January.

