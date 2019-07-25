15 gain U.S. citizenship in Youngstown

Could you pass the naturalization test?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Fifteen immigrants living in Mahoning County can now call themselves citizens of the United States.

A naturalization ceremony was held Thursday in Judge John M. Durkin’s courtroom.

The applicants came from 11 different countries.

The journey to citizenship through the naturalization process is not an easy one. Most naturalized citizens are green card holders who have been in the United States at least five years.

To gain citizenship, they must live in the state of residence for at least three months, be able to read, write and speak English and have an understanding of U.S. history and government.

Each completed a 10-step process — including background checks, classes and an exam — to get to this point.

The civics test for candidates includes several questions such as: (Source: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services)

Who signs bills to become laws?

How old do citizens have to be to vote for a president?

Who was the first president?

What did the Emancipation Proclamation do?

Before he was President, Eisenhower was a general. What war was he in?

Name one of the longest rivers in the United States

What are two rights in the Declaration of Independence?

Name one American Indian tribe in the U.S.

When was the Declaration of Independence adopted?

What major event happened on September 11, 2001 in the United States?

What did Susan B. Anthony do?

(Answers: President, 18, George Washington, free slaves, World War II, Mississippi, liberty and happiness, Cherokee, July 4, 1776, Terrorist attack on U.S., women’s rights advocate)

Many seeking naturalization are green card holders married to U.S. citizens, green card holders in the military and their family or are gaining citizenship through their parents.

Mahoning County holds eight of these naturalization ceremonies each year.