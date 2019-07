It happened on the 600 block of Lucius Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Youngstown Sunday morning.

It happened on the 600 block of Lucius Avenue just before 5 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The victim’s identity and condition were not released Sunday morning.

