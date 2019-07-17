1 dead in semi rollover on Ohio Turnpike in Canfield

No other vehicles were involved in the accident

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person was killed when a tractor-trailer rolled over on the Ohio Turnpike in Canfield.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on the Ohio Turnpike, near Route 11. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the semi was heading east on I-76 when it drifted left and went into the median. The truck overturned and the driver was ejected.

The driver’s name hasn’t been released pending notification of family.

Troopers said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The left lanes going eastbound and westbound were shut down for several hours as crews removed the truck. All lanes have since reopened.