Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Local
Big donation saves Bessemer Rod and Gun Club
Investigators arrest 4 in illegal weapon round-up in Youngstown
Flooding forces some Mercer County road closures
Nugget of Knowledge: Pennsylvania a Bigfoot hot spot
Len Rome’s Local Health: Lung transplants
More Local Headlines
Daybreak Nation on Location: Youngstown Swims
Driver with gunshot wound plows into house in Warren
Red Cross called after fire on Youngstown’s west side
Watch: Southington Schools surveillance video shows Sunday’s tornado
Boardman trustees decide to close ‘unsafe’ road
Report: Man hits ex-wife’s boyfriend with golf club, threatens to shoot him in Warren
Road closures that could impact your travel
Annual report shows crime breakdown in Warren
Kraftmaid in Middlefield to be sold
Would-be robber shows hatchet, clerk pulls out gun