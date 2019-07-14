Local vendors set up in Southington for farmer’s market season

There will be two more farmer's markets this season, scheduled on August 11 and September 8

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Local vendors were on display near the heart of Southington on Sunday.

This was the third farmer’s market on Route 305 in Southington.

Artisans, entrepreneur’s and growers all set up shop near the old Chalker High School.

This is the first market season in Southington. Organizer Elayne Harshman says she thought having one in the township would be great for the community.

“I really hope we get more people from the community to come out and our vendors are growing,” said organizer Elayne Harshman.

