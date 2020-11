AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The process to bring a new Chick-fil-A to Austintown could make another step Monday.

Plans are to build the restaurant on the old Mashorda’s property on Mahoning Avenue.

In order to do that, there needs to be a zoning change. Right now, the land is zoned agricultural. It needs to be changed to commercial.

A public hearing on that change request is happening Monday night at 7. We will bring you updates once that happens.