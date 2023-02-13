BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time in a month, the Boardman Township trustees unanimously approved a zone change that will allow a 50-unit senior apartment complex to be built.

It will be located on South Avenue just south of Rulli Brothers.

The apartments will be operated by the Cincinnati-based Pivotal development company, which needed an additional parcel rezoned after it was discovered a gas well was in the way.

Thirty people attended the meeting Monday evening. A Pivotal representative told them changes have already been made.

“We pushed the building as far south as we can within the setbacks. This has allowed us to expand the buffer to our adjacent residents from what was around 15 feet of separation to now around 95 feet for the building and over 60 feet for the actual pavement,” said Pete Schweigeraht with Pivotal.

If tax credits are approved by the state of Ohio, construction of the apartment building is expected to begin in October.