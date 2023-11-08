(WKBN) – Selling a home can seem like a daunting task, but Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert, said it is now offering a simpler way for Ohio homeowners to explore all of their selling options at the click of a button.

The company’s new selling experience is in select Ohio cities. While some aspects of this service are not yet available in the Valley, it does involve some local real estate agents.

Pendleton explained how it works.

When a homeowner starts his or her selling journey on Zillow, he or she receives a cash offer from OpenDoor, an online company that buys and sells real estate.

“When you get a cash offer from OpenDoor, you can skip open houses, you can skip showings, you don’t have strangers traipsing through your home, and you get to set your selling timeline,” Pendleton said.

Sellers can also see what they think their home could sell for if they listed it with a Zillow premier agent partner, some of which are in the local area.

“These are agents who are top-rated for customer experience, so these are people who are going to be experts in your neighborhood. When you list your home with a Zillow premier agent, you know that you’re going to get a local expert, and this is how you’re really going to maximize your home value and get top dollar when it comes time to sell your home,” Pendleton said.

The program is now available in 45 markets nationwide, including Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

Pendelton said having all of their options upfront will allow many Ohio homeowners to make an informed decision about how they want to sell their homes.

“We know that selling is stressful, and we know it’s emotional. A recent Zillow survey found that nearly a third of sellers didn’t realize the emotional toll that selling their home would take on them,” she said.

To get the process started, sellers enter their address on Zillow and then click the “unlock your offer” button on the home details page. They will be prompted to answer a few questions about their home and within minutes, receive a cash offer from OpenDoor alongside the price Zillow thinks the home could command if listed with a Zillow premier agent.

“It’s really understanding what’s most important to you as a seller, and I think having all these choices available at the click of a button in one place is going to be kind of game-changing for sellers in Ohio,” Pendleton said.

OpenDoor currently does not operate in Youngstown but representatives say they are always evaluating new markets.