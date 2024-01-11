YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YWCA Mahoning Valley announced Thursday that it’s building a new housing unit in Youngstown.

A groundbreaking is set for Jan. 22 for the property on Illinois Avenue on the city’s North Side. It will be a renovation of a structure that is there.

The new construction will contain six units, including one ADA unit, with a 12-24 bed capacity. The building will be available for moderate-income students, families and working professionals, the organization said.

“Housing is one of our major program areas at YWCA,” said Leah Merritt, president and CEO of YWCA Mahoning Valley. “Attaining this property was an opportunity for growth in this area as there are many people seeking stable and affordable homes.”

Fundraising efforts are ongoing for the $850,000 project.