YWCA racism program highlights six pillars that must be addressed together

The criminal justice system and education are two that tie into the four others

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Leaders with the Youngstown YWCA took advantage of the federal Presidents’ Day holiday to host another of their “Racial Justice Lunch and Learn” programs.

The featured speaker was Lisa McDuffie, who is the CEO of the YWCA in Toledo. She focused on recent steps the agency has taken to reverse racial issues in that community.

McDuffie says there are six pillars, including criminal and economic justice, education, health, housing, and the workforce, and each one is just as important as the rest.

“If we fix housing and leave education broken, it’s not going to work. If you even begin to look at health inequity and do nothing with the workforce pillar, you’ve also missed the boat,” McDuffie said.

McDuffie believes the process of reversing racism is a long one, saying even good people and community leaders must eventually realize they may have unknowingly committed acts of discrimination or oppression simply by repeating what others had done before them.