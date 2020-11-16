LIVE NOW /
YWCA hosting virtual workshop on race and privilege

It will focus on the aftereffects of slavery in the U.S. and understanding how privilege works

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The YWCA Mahoning Valley’s Lunch and Learn series starts Monday with a discussion on race.

This virtual workshop focuses on the aftereffects of slavery in the U.S. and understanding how privilege works.

Margaret Mitchel, the president and CEO of YWCA Greater Cleveland, will host it. Mitchel was instrumental in a summit that led to the decision to make racism a public health crisis in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County this past summer.

The event starts at noon.

You can register for it online. Spots are limited.

