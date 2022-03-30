YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An annual art show is accepting entries for its 40th edition.

The 40th Annual Women Artists: A Celebration! Art Show showcases work by local, regional, and national women artists.

The juried show features all media, including paintings, drawings, photographs, fiber art, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, videography, and metalwork.

Jenn Crisan, a contemporary abstract artist, will serve as the juror for the 2022 show.

Artists can submit any type of art for the show, and they will be on display during late June and July at the YWCA.

The main show is for artists 18 and older, and the show continues to carry a lot of history.

“The art show was started in 1982 and it was to meet the needs of underserved women artists and support the YWCA. So over the years the show has just grown and has supported women artists in the area and beyond,” said Michaela Write with YWCA.

Returning for the fifth time is the juried show for young women ages 14 to 17 from Mahoning and Trumbull counties. The show will feature seventeen works selected by jurors from the YWCA Women Artists Committee and will run in conjunction with the Women Artists show. Two-dimensional work is eligible for the 17 Under 17 show.

Entries are due by April 11 for both shows.

The show will be held June 24 to July 22 at YWCA`s Youngstown location at 25 W. Rayen Ave.

You can click here for more information about how to enter.