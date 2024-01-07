YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is addressing social media posts that say the Dana School of Music is closing.

In a statement late this afternoon, the university said the school is not closing but will undergo an “immediate reorganization.”

These four majors will be discontinued after this academic year:

Bachelor of Arts in Music

Bachelor of Music in Composition

Master of Music in Composition

Master of Music in Jazz Studies

These majors are being discontinued because of low enrollment, the university said. Students who are currently enrolled will be able to graduate from these majors.

The changes, the university said, will better serve students and help graduates get jobs.

The university said it will continue to support community initiatives, including the YSU Youth Orchestra.

This is a developing story. Stay with WKBN for updates.