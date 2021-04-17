YSU’s Relay for Life works to raise $1 for every case of cancer in Ohio in 2019

Only 75 people were allowed in at one time and masks were required

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cancer was not welcomed at YSU’s Relay for Life, held Saturday.

It’s an event to remember those who lost their lives to cancer and honor the survivors.

They had games and raffled baskets to help raise their goal of $67,150, one dollar for every case of cancer in Ohio in 2019.

Some even came out because they lost a loved one to cancer.

“I actually lost my aunt to cancer three years ago, so that’s why I joined, and it was a great way for me to cope and meet new people and make life-long best friends, and it’s for a good cause,” said Julia Helke, a volunteer at the event.

Only 75 people were allowed in at one time and masks were required.