YSU’s Pete and Penny summer camp to begin in June

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Pete and Penny Summer Camp is set to begin June 7.

Scavenger hunts, a hungry caterpillar, water balloons and a tornado in a jar are among the activities planned during YSU’s Pete & Penny’s Virtual Summer Camps.

The camp runs six weeks through the week of July 19 and is presented via Google Classroom.

Each week has a different theme and activities: Adventures of Pete and Penny, iSTEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), Mighty Jungle, State of the Arts, Heroes Unite and Have a Ball.

You can register online. For more information contact Domonique Sak, YSU coordinator of Club Sports and Summer Camps, dsak@ysu.edu or 330-941-2239.