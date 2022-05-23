YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU is hosting its annual summer camp for kids this summer in person.

The six-week camp for kids 5 to 12 years old focuses on education and exploring fun. Each week of the camp will surround a theme such as Under the Sea, It’s a Mystery, Safari Zone, Lost Galaxy and Dinos and Dragons.

The recreational day camp is hosted by Youngstown State Univeristy.

The cost of one week of camp starts at $155, and there are discounts, bundles, and scholarships available for financial assistance.

You can register for the camp online. After completion of camp registration, a camp packet will be sent via email to parent or guardian to complete