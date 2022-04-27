YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — YSU’s McDonough Museum received a large donation Wednesday night.

Leonard Fisher, president of Handel’s Ice Cream, gave them a $100,000 gift.

In recognition of the donation, the museum’s main gallery balcony will be named the “Leonard J. Fisher Family Balcony.”

The gift follows a long tradition of Fisher’s philanthropy. He previously donated $1 million to support the expansion of Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley Emergency Department.

The McDonough works with the faculty and students in YSU’s Department of Arts.

“It’s all about the students. The students start out here and then they go from here maybe to somewhere else and become world-renowned. Maybe I’ll buy one of their paintings that’s worth a million dollars and then give it back to the university,” said Fisher.

Fisher also said his brother was an artist and graphic designer and passed away in 2014, but he loved the arts.

There’s a scholarship in his brother’s name at YSU so he thought it’d be nice to do something for the museum.