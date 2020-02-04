YSU’s IT training program begins with workshop for businesses struggling to find work

Local businesses are having trouble finding qualified workers in the Information Technology field but Youngstown State is hoping to fix that

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Tuesday, Youngstown State’s new IT Workforce Accelerator program in partnership with IBM began.

More than 40 companies, including Goodyear, First Energy and First National Bank, were represented at a workshop on the new program.

Local businesses are having trouble finding qualified workers in the Information Technology (IT) field.

On Tuesday, they got information about the benefits of hosting an apprenticeship through this new partnership.

“If you agree to join the Workforce Accelerator, we’re making available to companies all the training, the packaged training, necessary to move you forward,” said YSU provost Dr. Brien Smith. “IBM has agreed to let us use their packaged technologies, their online courses to help train workers.”

The apprenticeships can train workers on everything in the IT space. Those who complete it get up and running within a year.