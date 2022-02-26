YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University’s Dance Marathon, ‘Guinathon’ is back for the sixth year.

The yearlong movement is dedicated to saving young lives.

All proceeds raised benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley to fund new programs and equipment.

Three miracle families were in attendance this year. The eight hour event included lots of dancing, food and music.

“I think the best part is meeting the families that you actually make the impact on, that’s what kind of my ‘why’ is and why I continue to do it because those are the people that are your neighbors or the people next door,” said Guinathon executive director and YSU student Taylor Phillips.

“This makes such a huge different for especially kids that are my kids age, to see college kids caring about our community, caring about the kids that are sick like them,” said miracle family member Sarah Plant.

Last year in the midst of the pandemic they raised over $55,000 — this year their goal is between $60-70,000.