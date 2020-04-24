YSU’s Federal Frenzy moves from streets of Youngstown to internet

This year's virtual experience started on Thursday and goes until Saturday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of Youngstown State University’s largest spring events was scheduled for this weekend, before being canceled due to COVID-19.

Last year, the arts festival “Federal Frenzy” drew over 6,000 people. This year, organizers are still continuing the tradition, only, virtually.

From Federal Street to the internet.

“It’s something everyone looks forward to on campus, be it students, the people involved and the musicians,” said Morgan McGowan, Penguin Productions’ marketing lead.

YSU’s Penguin Productions organizes Federal Frenzy.

This year’s virtual experience started on Thursday and goes until Saturday night.

Now, using their social media accounts, they have artists scheduled for live streams.

Since over half of the group is seniors, McGowan says they were not going out without doing something.

“Being able to bring it on to the virtual scene and just have that one last hoorah for our seniors, and be able to bring a little bit of joy to the Youngstown and YSU community at this time,” McGowan said.

As much as it will be different for the audience, artists also have to adapt.

“When the song ends, no one is applauding,” said local musician Frank Toncar.

Toncar will be performing virtually Saturday night at 9 p.m. using the same setup he used for this interview.

He agrees it will be an adjustment, but at the same time, says a controlled environment has its advantages.

“You can sort of get more into the song and tell stories. Not full-blown stories but kind of explain more about what they’re about, which you don’t get to do as much at shows,” he said.

For a complete list of events, like live interviews and performances, and social media accounts to follow, head over to Virtual Federal Frenzy 2020 on Facebook.