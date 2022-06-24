YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly 50 years of constitutionally protected abortion has ended. The Supreme Court made a reversal Friday.

The Court’s decision reverses nearly 50 years of thinking. It’s a big moment in women’s history. Dr. Amanda Fehlbaum, associate professor of Sociology and Women’s and Gender Studies at Youngstown State University, said it has enormous consequences.

“Roe v. Wade is one the ones that people know. A case like this has been overturned. It’s ginormous,” Fehlbaum said. “Women couldn’t even have a credit card in their own name until the late 70s. So, these sorts of rollbacks are devastating to the progress.”

Fehlbaum believes the legislation is more than just access to choice but privacy as well and that now women will have to go to greater lengths to access reproductive choice and even abortion.

“These sorts of challenges have been met before. It’s just not a fight that we wanted to happen again,” Fehlbaum said.

Fehlbaum wishes school were in session so she could put together an educational component for students in the program. She feels this is a big moment in women’s history.

“Like Laurel Thatcher Ulrich said, ‘well-behaved women seldom make history,’ and women will need to stand up,” she said.

Fehlbaum also acknowledged that today’s environment is more polarizing than it was 50 years ago.