YSU welcomes hundreds of aspiring high schoolers to campus for Press Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hundreds of local high schools converged on the YSU campus Monday for the 81st annual Press Day.

Students came from more than a dozen area high schools for the event. Most of the kids participating play active roles in their schools’ newspapers, radio and television programs as well as school yearbooks.

Adam Earnheardt, chair of communications at YSU, said the event, while geared toward the press, is a great way to draw students with a variety of interests to the campus to see what the university has to offer.

“I would suspect, if you look around the room, maybe 10% of these students are even interested in studying journalism or communications when they get to college. So, the idea here is that we get them on campus and they may be interested in other programs or other things that we’re doing and they get a chance to maybe learn a little more about those too,” Earnheardt said.

Earnheardt said that while technology and news gathering tools are constantly changing and evolving, storytelling stays the same and YSU is hoping to help build that foundation for students.