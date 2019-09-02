YSU Twitter account ranked 17th in nation amongst universities

For all social media platforms, the university is ranked nationally as 94th

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown State University Twitter page has been recognized nationally.

The Higher Ed Social Media Engagement report says YSU is ranked first in Ohio and 17th in the nation for their engagement and number of followers.

Social Media and Digital Marketing Coordinator for YSU Kati Hartwig said in a statement that they like to share what life at YSU is really like.

“We focus on being transparent, thinking critically about how our content fits our mission and also making sure that we share the students’ perspectives so that we can give our audiences a better view of what life is like at YSU.”

For all social media platforms, the university is ranked nationally as 94th, with Facebook ranked as 173th and Instagram ranked as 157th.

In 2018, YSU ranked overall for social media as 173th.

Hartwig said the report lets social media managers watch trends on social media platforms.

“The report helps higher ed social media managers take a look at what’s trending in higher education social media so we can tailor our content strategies around what students are interested in consuming,”