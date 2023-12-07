YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The controversy over the presidential search at Youngstown State University continues.

Several YSU students and alumni attended the Board of Trustees meeting Thursday morning to voice concerns over the appointment of Valley Congressman Bill Johnson but were denied the chance to speak.

The move triggered yelling from the crowd that is angry over what they consider a flawed selection process.

This same group was allowed to talk during a committee meeting on Wednesday.

The main objection is what they call a lack of transparency during the closed-door search, calling Johnson’s appointment “illegitimate.”

The group also yelled out they felt the trustees were using the YSU students as props.

Board of Trustee President Michael Peterson responded by saying, they are “all here for the students,” and while not everyone may agree with their decision, it’s final.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.