YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Incoming freshmen and new students at Youngstown State will be paying more in tuition this coming school year compared with last year’s freshmen and new students.

Last week, the YSU trustees approved a tuition increase of between 3 and 4.6 percent, depending on the money the Ohio Legislature allocates for YSU in the still-to-be-passed state budget.

That would put tuition at between $5,361 and $5,444 per semester.

Students currently enrolled fall under the Penguin Tuition Promise, which guarantees a student a fixed tuition to get an undergraduate degree.

Master’s degree and doctoral tuition are both increasing by $52.50 compared with last year.