YSU to offer COVID-19 vaccine to students, staff and families

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University, in partnership with the Youngstown City Health District, is offering two COVID-19 vaccination clinics beginning next week for YSU students, faculty and staff, along with family members.

The clinics will be held Tuesday, March 30, and Tuesday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Beeghly Center.

Reservations must be made online.

All students, faculty, staff and their families are invited to register, regardless of their state of residency. Only those 18 years old and older will be accepted.

Nursing students and alumni volunteers from the Centofanti School of Nursing will administer the Moderna vaccines provided by the Youngstown City Health District.

The clinics will also include the second dose of the vaccine four weeks after the first for those who attend the clinics on March 30 and April 6.

“As we continue the fight against the coronavirus, we are pleased to work with city health officials to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to the YSU community,” YSU President Jim Tressel said. “Providing the YSU campus access to vaccines is yet another step in preparing our students, employees and the university at large for the return to classes and activities in the Fall Semester.”