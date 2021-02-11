YSU to feature alumnus lecture from Walt Disney Co. executive

Larry Davis, a Salem native, is a former Walt Disney Company executive

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University is presenting a guest lecture from a YSU alumni.

Larry Davis is a former Walt Disney Company executive. His lecture is titled, “How YSU Faculty Helped Shape My Career Trajectory.”

A native of Salem, Davis began his academic career in 1970 as a biology major at YSU before picking up a paintbrush. He earned a bachelor of Fine Arts from YSU in 1976 and seven years later a master of Fine Arts at California State University in Long Beach, with a major in sculpture. 

In 1980, while still a graduate student, Davis began a decades-long career with the Walt Disney Co., holding numerous positions in a variety of creative roles.

His lecture starts tonight at 7 p.m. on the Alumni Engagement Facebook page.

