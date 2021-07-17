YSU Summer Festival of the Arts kicks off in Wean Park despite rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little rain didn’t stop people from enjoying the YSU Summer Festival of the Arts on Saturday.

There were many vendors for people to shop around from. It brings in more than 80 artists and 15,000 visitors.

The festival was held at Wean Park for the first time this year. It started in 1999 and was previously held on YSU’s campus.

“Who knows how often you’ll do it. Will you do it every year there? Maybe. We’ll see. We’ll ask the artists because they’re kind of our customers if you will. We’ll talk to the people that come to the programs, but I think having a little give and take and sharing in the enjoyment I think will be good,” YSU president Jim Tressel said.

The festival wraps up on Sunday, and can move into the Covelli Centre if the rain and weather get too severe.

On Saturday, the festival paired up with the city to present Youngstown Wine and Jazz at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

It features Jazz in the Park with national jazz artists and wine selections. Jazz star Jackie M. Joiner will perform, and First News’ very own Gerry Riccuitti will host.

It will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets, which range between $10 and $25, can be purchased online.