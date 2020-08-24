YSU students work on adjusting to online, hybrid courses

The Penguins of Youngstown State University made their return to classes this week, but it may take more time for them to adjust to their new normal

As the first week of classes at YSU comes to an end, many students still find themselves adjusting to online and hybrid courses.

As the first week of classes at YSU comes to an end, many students still find themselves adjusting to online and hybrid courses.

“I’ve already gotten kicked out of my classes twice in the middle of it, which has been awful. And I have group projects in every single class, so I’m trying to figure out how that will get done since we can’t meet in person,” said senior Alyssa Metzler.

“I’m in student teaching, so I don’t have classes on campus. I will be doing student teaching at the school. We will go in person, but the classroom will look a lot different,” said another senior Cassie Thornton.

For some, not only has it been an adjustment to classes, but it’s also been difficult to make new friends.

“They won’t let you go to parties and stuff because of the pandemic, so they want to keep people inside. So, it’s hard for me to meet new people,” said freshman Blair Daugherty.

Some YSU athletes say that with their busy schedules, they’ve learned the importance of staying organized.

“I think the professors and faculty have been doing a great job of communicating. It’s been weird getting used to, like, 10 emails from professors throughout the day, but you just have to stay on top of it,” said Regan Lavigna from the soccer team.

“We’ve had more time since our season got pushed back, so it’s easier to get classwork done, but we still have meetings every day during our practice times with the team, so we’re still coming together as a team, trying to get through this together,” said Marcella Sizer, who’s also on the soccer team.

Even though this year already looks a lot different, the students at YSU say they’re just glad to be back.