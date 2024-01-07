YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State students are meeting Monday to discuss their future at YSU after the university’s trustees decided to hire Bill Johnson as university president.

Rose McClurkin is a senior at YSU and organized the meeting. She’s invited nearly 200 students.

After petitions and protests went unanswered by the trustees, she wants to gauge how students are feeling.

The goal is to create demands and find a way to hold YSU accountable.

Specifically, “an all-encompassing, fully comprehensive plan to make sure that people are safe and that this administration doesn’t take us too far in a bad direction,” she said.

Students will discuss campus safety and program cuts.

The meeting will be at the Youngstown Public Library at 6 p.m.