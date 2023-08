YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University students are returning to the classroom for the fall semester.

Last week, residents moved into dormitories and campus housing.

The university’s annual Welcome Week, which celebrates the start of the school year, began Sunday night, and this year’s theme is “Adventure Awaits.”

It continues Monday with different activities from arts and crafts to games and giveaways.

Students can find a complete list of events on YSU’s website