YSU students receive another round of funds to help with pandemic expenses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another round of funding went out Wednesday to YSU students, helping them cope with pandemic-related expenses.

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund provides money to students for emergency costs that arise due to the virus, such as tuition, food, housing, even health care.

Over 6,000 students got $1,000 Wednesday.

The university has given out almost $11 million ($10,760,500) of the $15 million ($15,342,446) it got for the third round.

That money has gone to over 9,000 students (9,198 students).

“The waves of funding that we have received at YSU have been critically important to support the needs of the students for any component of their cost of attendance or for any emergency costs that arose during this period of time,” said Elaine Ruse, YSU associate vice president.

YSU has received in the neighborhood of $25 million from this Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, through the CARES Act.

It was the third round of this funding for which YSU students have been eligible. Any leftover money could be given out before spring semester.