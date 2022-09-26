YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A protest took place on Monday on YSU’s campus.

Around 15 students gathered at the campus fountain to protest the possible department cuts. Students involved in the protest tried to get other students to sign a petition to stop the cuts.

According to Provost Brien Smith, these 11 departments could face possible cuts:

Accounting and Finance Art Communication Criminal Justice and Consumer Science Music and Theatre English World Languages Health Professions Humanities and Social Sciences Mathematics and Statistics Astronomy and Environmental Sciences Teacher Education and Leadership Studies

Last year, the school discontinued 26 programs.

“Whether it’s your first day, whether you came back, took a break or whether you couldn’t come in until your 40s/50s, it’s very important to have as many majors as possible, so that way, people can have the option,” said student Ariah Spann.

Nothing final has been decided.

We reached out to YSU and are waiting to hear back.