YSU students killed in Portage County crash

There were four people in a vehicle that went off Interstate-76 and flipped over Friday afternoon

PALMYRA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two Youngstown State University students have died as a result of a crash in Portage County on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at 6:35 p.m. on Interstate-76, just east of milepost 50.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Muctar B. Kamara was driving a 2003 Honda Accord eastbound on I-76 when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and into the grass median. Kamara overcorrected and swerved right, traveling across both of the eastbound lanes, investigators said.

The vehicle then went off the right side of the road, flipped over and struck several trees before coming to a rest on its roof.

Nekian F. Sesay, 19, was a passenger in the backseat. She died at the scene as a result of the crash.

Crews transported Kamara to UH Portage, where he died.

Imran Sawaneh, 19, and Aicha A. Sawaneh, 20, were also in the vehicle. Crews took them to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and believes speed or driver distraction factored into the crash.

Sesay and Aicha Sawanah weren’t wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

The four are from Freetoon, Sierra Leone and are students at Youngstown State University.