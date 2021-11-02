YSU students in ‘sunset’ programs can finish degree/studies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Amidst the outcry from students and some faculty at Youngstown State University over cuts that will eliminate 26 academic programs, university leaders are explaining how those enrolled in those programs will be able to complete their studies.

When a program is designated to be sunset, it will not accept any new students, however, those already enrolled can complete their degree, according to university officials.

“We remain committed to the success of the students currently in the programs to complete a degree,” said Brien Smith, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.

A path to complete those degrees will be submitted to university leaders by department chairs by November 5. The decision to cut the programs was made in June.

“While it is never easy to enact these types of changes, this type of self-analysis of YSU is healthy and necessary as we continue to make deliberate, data-informed decisions to support a sustainable future for Youngstown State University,” Smith said.

An examination of the universities programming was made through the Academic Program Enhancement and Effectiveness Initiative.