YSU students get chance to play with puppies, llamas during Welcome Week event

During their breaks, students could cuddle and take pictures with dogs, cats and even llamas

by: Briana Ray-Turner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University brought in some furry friends on Wednesday as part of Puppy Palooza and Llamagedon.

During their breaks between classes, students could cuddle and take pictures with dogs, cats and even llamas.

The event is part of YSU’s Welcome Week, which welcomes the students back to school and gets them out socializing.

“I mean, there’s so many things to do so I don’t have to feel like, ‘Oh, I have to just stay in my room and go to class and come back to my room.’ Like, I can come out here and pet the llamas and talk to new people,” said YSU freshman Taylor Howard.

Howard says the event is a great Welcome Week activity to get students involved.

