YSU students discuss how they’re dealing with stress of finals week during pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Colleges and universities are wrapping up a fall semester unlike any other. The pandemic left campuses around the country scrambling to figure out how to effectively teach while also keeping everyone safe.

While Youngstown State University students prepare for final exams, which begin this week, many are facing an unconventional situation similar to the spring semester.

Students like Alek Ball, who works at the university helping first-year students get adjusted, say they’re still managing how to deal with stress while also taking graduate classes.

“It’s definitely very challenging to keep track of students and their individual situations, what’s going on and what they’re struggling with. But also for my own work, just trying to stay on top of things especially with long writing assignments and trying to start them,” he said.

But while it has been an adjustment and an uneasy time for some, students like senior Jeffrey Senediak say they are dealing with this change fairly well.

“Finals week is always a lot of studying to do, so you have to pace yourself and make sure you’re organized. But overall, I would say it’s been a less stressful semester and finals week than normal,” Senediak said.

Pacing and taking each class one at a time is how sophomore Gianna Battaglia says she’s handled the abnormal semester.

“A lot of the times with my classes, when you go five days a week, I would do one class per day and that just really helped me strategize what I was going to do the whole week,” she said.

Junior student India McDowell says although it took time to adjust this semester, self-motivation and the support of her family is what led her through.

“I think the main thing that was tough this year was the time management of personal life and handling school and just the stressing that came along with it. I just thank God that we made it through and here we are!” McDowell said.

Students say another key factor in dealing with the stresses of this semester was to just take time for their mental health by either working out in the rec center or hanging out with friends.