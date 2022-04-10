YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Youngstown State University completed and received their 5G readiness program certificates.

YSU is one of only two schools in the state to pilot this program.



It is part of Ohio’s Broadband and 5G Workforce Initiative. The program in partnership with the Wireless Infrastructure Association launched in the fall.

It is an 80-hour training program preparing students for 5G-emerging technology jobs. Students learn more about how the network operates and its origins.

One first-year student said the program will benefit him down the line when he’s ready to graduate.

“It makes me a little more marketable,” said Clayton Stankovich.

YSU will continue this program in the fall once again. It will be open to anyone, not just YSU students.

A few students from the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center also were part of the pilot program.

Lindsey Ekstrand, director of Workforce Education Programs at YSU, said she is excited to see how the program will continue to make strides here in the Mahoning Valley.

“We’re hoping to get this approved through the Ohio Department of Education so it can become part of high school pathways,” she said.



Many of the students that took part in the program were already getting looks from potential employers due to their education.